Kunal Kemmu on 10 years of Golmaal 3: The moment I read the script, I realised, for us actors, it’s like a paid holiday

The franchise has been around for 14 years, and even today, Golmaal leaves everyone in splits. A total of four instalments have released till date, all hits, and the third part saw director Rohit Shetty experimenting with retro meets new generation. It worked, and how!

Kunal Kemmu is ecstatic as the film completes 10 years of its release today. The actor played the role of Laxman, who uses funny poetic lines frequently.

“Right from the start, when Rohit told me about this film, I said ‘There are already so many people, what will I do, I will get lost’. Then when I heard the script, I realised it’s one of those franchises, for us it’s just like a paid holiday. We love each other, there are great actors together,” he shares.

Recalling some anecdotes from the shoot, the 37-year-old quips that one tends to even forget they’re shooting when the film is one like Golmaal 3. “We had so much fun on sets, on the off days we would play volleyball, then in the Goa schedule we were on jet skis and water sports,” says Kemmu.

But the best part for the actor was getting to work with Mithun Chakraborty, who spoofed his own famous roles and songs in the film.

“I’m his big fan, and he’s such a gem of a person to work with, you soon forget that this is the Mithun Chakraborty, because he’ll speak to you like he’s your friend, and he does become one. He’s a legend,” gushes the actor.

He goes on to add that what he does remember clearly is being “nervous” on the first day of shoot, as he was joining the Golmaal cast for the first time — Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade — had worked on the previous instalment, too.

“It took me two days to get into the zone, as it was a new character. These guys had done two films before, and their characters were all loved. I didn’t know what to do with my character and what Rohit wanted from me. But on the second day, I did one shot, and he said on mike ‘Cut, okay, super, welcome to Golmaal’. He then added that you have got into the zone, now just have fun,” recounts Kemmu.

