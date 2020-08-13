Kunal Kemmu on Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy: ‘Taimur and Inaaya now have a new member in their gang’

Kunal Kemmu is happy about welcoming a new baby into their family and becoming an uncle again.

Actor Kunal Kemmu is excited for his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s second baby. Kunal says he can’t wait to welcome the baby into the family.

Kunal, who is married to Saif’s younger sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, told The Times of India, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang. Taimur is Saif and Kareena’s three-year-old son and Inaaya is Kunal and Soha’s three-year-old daughter.

Kareena and Saif announced their second pregnancy on Wednesday with a statement. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Soha, too, had congratulated her brother in a quirky way. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagram which had ‘The Quadfather’ written over it indicating towards the fact that Saif is expected to welcome his fourth child.“Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” she wrote in the caption.

Saif also has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh. Ibrahim congratulated his father. Ibrahim commented “Abba,” followed by a fire emoji on his aunt, Soha’s post

