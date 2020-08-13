Sections
Kunal Kemmu on Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy: ‘Taimur and Inaaya now have a new member in their gang’

Kunal Kemmu has shared his excitement at the arrival of a new member into their family. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kunal Kemmu is happy about welcoming a new baby into their family and becoming an uncle again.

Kunal, who is married to Saif’s younger sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, told The Times of India, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang. Taimur is Saif and Kareena’s three-year-old son and Inaaya is Kunal and Soha’s three-year-old daughter.

Kareena and Saif announced their second pregnancy on Wednesday with a statement. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

 



Soha, too, had congratulated her brother in a quirky way. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagram which had ‘The Quadfather’ written over it indicating towards the fact that Saif is expected to welcome his fourth child.“Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” she wrote in the caption.

Saif also has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh. Ibrahim congratulated his father. Ibrahim commented “Abba,” followed by a fire emoji on his aunt, Soha’s post

