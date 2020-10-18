Kunal Kemmu once had to google a word in the middle of his fight with Soha Ali Khan. Watch hilarious video

Kunal Kemmu, who has been with wife Soha Ali Khan for more than a decade now, shared a hilarious story about one of their fights. In a throwback video from The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed that he once had to excuse himself to google a word in the middle of a fight with her.

The video begins with Kapil Sharma asking Kunal to confirm a rumour that he keeps a dictionary with him to understand Soha’s English. Kunal responded by narrating a story from when he was dating Soha.

“Woh Oxford gayi hai toh uski badi pakki English hai. Hum yahaan pade hai toh humari itni hi English hai. Hum jab jhagadte the, main Hindi mein jhagadta hoon, woh Angrezi mein jhagadti hai. Beech jhagde mein ek aisa bada word phenk diya mere pe jo mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya (She went to Oxford University, so she speaks impeccable English. I studied here, so I know limited English. When we used to fight, I would fight in Hindi and she would fight in English. In the middle of a fight, she used a big word which I did not even understand),” he recalled.

Kunal interrupted the fight midway so he could google the word used by Soha. “Maine kaha, abhi gussa karoon ya nahi karoon. Maine bola ek second. Bathroom gaya, Google pe gaya, phir kaha yeh toh theek hai. Chalo, aage badhte hai. Meri vocabulary bohot achchi ho gayi uske baad (I was unsure whether to be angry or not. I said, ‘One second.’ I went to the bathroom and googled the word. I felt it was okay to use, and we continued the fight. My vocabulary significantly improved because of her),” he laughed.

Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009) but barely spoke to each other. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the couple tied the knot on January 25, 2015. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was born on September 29, 2017.

Earlier this month, on Soha’s birthday, Kunal wished her with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a picture of himself hugging her, he wrote, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I’m out of words. Happy Birthday my love.”

