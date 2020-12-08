Sections
Kunal Kemmu’s film, Kalyug clocks 15 years: People look at me as the youngest newcomer

Actor Kunal Kemmu talks about his film, Kalyug completing 15 years and shares memories of making the film.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:22 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Kunal Kemmu goes down memory lane and shares how his film Kalyug changed his perspective towards this profession.

Starting off as a child artist, and then progressing to doing films as an adult, and on top of that, becoming successful there too — Kunal Kemmu is glad to be an actor. Completing 15 years since Kalyug released (December 9, 2005), he says he didn’t even realise.

“It’s 15 years already. I always say that the way my career has been going people have been looking at me as the youngest newcomer, someone who keeps debuting every other or two years! I am very happy we are here, talking 15 years later. I am still excited about the stuff that I am doing,” he says.

 

The 37-year-old had done films such as Sir (1993) and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke (1993) as a kid, until Kalyug came along. Calling films a “completely different experience” as an adult, Kemmu says, “When I was doing this as a child, it was just a hobby, I wanted to see myself on the 70mm screen, and wanted to enjoy with my family and friends. I don’t think I was passionate about it. Kalyug had a lot more riding on it, because that was when I was made to realise what it means to be a hero in a Hindi film.”

He goes on to tell the pressure that came along being the main face of a film. “If it does well, you are going to benefit, and if it doesn’t then (you will bear the brunt) Besides that, it was also completely different being on a set and interacting with the technicians. Also, Ashutosh Rana, who I had worked with as a child actor, cut to Kalyug, I was chasing him, along with action scenes! To get used to that dynamic took a bit of time. I have fondest memories of the film. I am very happy it turned out to be my first one, and still gets talked about so much, and still relevant when it comes to songs,” gushes Kemmu.

