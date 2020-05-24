Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bollywood / Kunal Kohli loses aunt to coronavirus: ‘Covid has been harsh to our family, won’t break our love and memories’

Kunal Kohli loses aunt to coronavirus: ‘Covid has been harsh to our family, won’t break our love and memories’

Kunal Kohli lost his aunt to the coronavirus after an eight-week struggle. He mourned her loss in a series of emotional tweets.

Updated: May 24, 2020 09:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kunal Kohli’s aunt died in Chicago after a battle with the deadly coronavirus.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli lost his maternal aunt in Chicago to the coronavirus. In a series of tweets, he lamented the fact that their close-knit family could not be together at this time of grief but said that the deadly virus ‘won’t break our love and memories’.

“Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard,” he wrote.

Kunal said that his cousin, the daughter of his deceased aunt, was not allowed inside the hospital premises due to risk of infection and would pray from the car park. “Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park & pray for her mother. As she wasn’t allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn’t see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go,” he said.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya told him not to write controversial autobiography, says he thought he was being ‘mahan’



Kunal’s aunt was one of five sisters and three brothers, and he said that their bond was so strong that ‘only death could break it’. He added that the love and memories will remain with them forever.



“5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi,” he wrote.

The US is the hardest-hit in the global coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll nearing 1,00,000. As of now, at least 16,45,094 cases have been reported in the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rashami Desai says she is ‘fully’ and ‘deeply’ in love but there is a catch
May 24, 2020 10:19 IST
Priyanka posts a hilarious ‘expectation vs reality’ pics, see them here
May 24, 2020 10:11 IST
You can now buy liquor in UP malls. But here’s the catch
May 24, 2020 10:10 IST
Covid-19 like last nail in coffin of globalisation, says top economist
May 24, 2020 10:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.