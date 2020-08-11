Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kunal Kohli remembers Neil Nitin Mukesh assisting him on Mujhse Dosti Karoge: ‘Quite the brat you were’

Kunal Kohli remembers Neil Nitin Mukesh assisting him on Mujhse Dosti Karoge: ‘Quite the brat you were’

Neil Nitin Mukesh assisted filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Kunal joked that Neil used to be ‘quite the brat’.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neil Nitin Mukesh was an assistant director on Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Before Neil Nitin Mukesh made his debut as an actor with Johnny Gaddaar in 2007, he worked as an assistant director on the sets of Kunal Kohli’s Mujhse Dosti Karoge. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, completed 18 years of release on Sunday.

Celebrating the anniversary, Kunal wrote on Twitter, “2002 on this day #MujhseDostiKaroge 1 of the last works of #AnandBakshi. The team of assistants who made a name for themselves @NeilNMukesh #SidharthAnand #MamtaAnand. Debut for #RahulSharma & me. Thank you #Yashji #Adi & @iHrithik #Kareena #Rani for the memories.”

Neil replied to the tweet, “Wow!! It’s been 18 years already. Got to learn so much from you @kunalkohli so proud to have assisted on #MujhseDostiKaroge @yrf Have great memories!!”

Kunal reminisced about working with Neil and said that there was ‘never a day without something happening on or off set’ with him around. “Neil baba. How’re you? Was never a day without something happening on or off set with you around. Quite the brat you were. Rather are,” he wrote, followed by a wink emoji.



Also read: Kubbra Sait says ‘your handle has been toxic’ as Kangana Ranaut’s team asks if she wants to ‘please a few’

Neil has acted in a number of films such as New York, 7 Khoon Maaf, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Wazir and Golmaal Again. He was last seen in the thriller Bypass Road, which he was also the producer of.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in June, Neil said that he was busy reading scripts during the lockdown. “I’m working on my future scripts, and writing too,” he had said. Talking about the other things keeping him busy, he had said, “I also enjoy painting and reading up on ancient civilisations. My father has taught me to be humble and would give me the example of the big tree that bends when it bears fruits. I want to inculcate the same values in Nurvi (daughter). I think the time now is also teaching us to be humble, caring and be compassionate.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED questions Sushant’s sister, friend, business manager
Aug 11, 2020 13:30 IST
In meeting with PM Modi, states seek more funds to tackle Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 13:28 IST
SoftBank drops operating profit measure, points to Vision Fund gains
Aug 11, 2020 13:25 IST
Bihar labs underperform in RT-PCR tests; Centre asks state to increase capacity
Aug 11, 2020 13:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.