Kurta Pajama song: Shehnaaz Gill brings glamour to Tony Kakkar’s new music video. Watch

Singer Tony Kakkar has released a brand new song, titled Kurta Pajama. The peppy pop number features Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill in the video.

The song is composed and sung by Tony, who also appears in the video. He plays a man who lands up in an antique store and looks at a mannequin wearing a black kurta pyjama,through a vintage camera. But what he sees instead is Shehnaaz Gill, chilling with her girlfriends in a palace in the sky. She is, however, not wearing a kurta pyjama but a black gown, and a pastel yellow dress instead.

Tony tries to woo her throughout the song but the hallucination wears off by the end. But when he touches the kurta pyjama, his outfit changes to a more tradition one as well.

After the video’s release, Tony shared a video of himself from his home, dancing to the song. “#KurtaPajama is Out now. Getting a great response already P.S. We Love You @shehnaazgill ♥ Link I’m bio #ShehnaazGill #TonyKakkar,” he wrote. Shehnaaz commented, “Kurta pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala.” Tony’s sister Neha Kakkar wrote, “Yeahhh.. Love you bhaiyuuu and Yes We Love Shehnaaz.”

For her fans, Shehnaaz wrote, “Thankyou so much my fans jo mujhe hamesha trend karte hai n hamesha mujhe promote karte hai because of u all mujhe itni respect milti hai n ajj bhi kurta pajama is trending means koi jawab nhi sirf tumari wajah se hu main (Thank you so much my fans who make me trend always and promote me always. I get so much respect because of you and today Kurta Pajama is trending as well. I am all because of you).”

Before this, Shehnaaz had featured in the music video for Bhula Dunga, along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. It crossed more than 50 million views on YouTube.

