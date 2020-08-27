Kushal Tandon slams reports that Ankita Lokhande dated him after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput, calls late actor ‘a brother’

Actor Kushal Tandon has lashed out at reports that actor Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with him after her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. Kushal tweeted a news article on his link-up with Ankita and called the report ‘shocking’.

“This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this ....... shocking how we live in a world of news,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Kushal said that Sushant ‘must be laughing out loud from heaven’ looking at the ‘circus’ surrounding his death here. “And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace it’s a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven ..... sushi take lite like u always did u chil it’s only caos down here you angel,” he wrote.

Sushant died on June 14. Kushal had mourned his loss in a heartfelt Instagram post. “@sushantsinghrajput not done brother ,not done ......what can I say , see you on the other side Untill then , m sure now you are with your mother. RIP,” he had written.

Sushant’s family believes his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty is responsible for his death. In a video, his father KK Singh called her a ‘murderer’. “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates,” he said in the clip.

Rhea, in a statement issued through her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has maintained that she is innocent. The Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are currently investigating the case.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

