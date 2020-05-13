Sections
Lara Dutta celebrates 20th anniversary of Miss Universe win with pics from pageant. See here

On the 20th anniversary of her Miss Universe win, Lara Dutta has shared several pictures on social media.

Updated: May 13, 2020 09:39 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe crown in 2000.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi has been reliving her Miss Universe 2000 victory day on May 12 through a series of photos in which she is seen participating in the swimsuit round, gracefully posing in an evening gown and finally wearing the prestigious crown.

"20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I'm eternally grateful for @feminamissindia missdivaorg timesofindia @missuniverse," Lara captioned the snaps.

 

She was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown. Later, she entered Bollywood with the 2003 film Andaaz. In addition to acting, she also mentors aspiring models for international beauty contests.



In March, Lara had said her hunger and curiosity about things have kept her going since the time she won the title of Miss Universe. "I think it's just hunger and curiosity. I don't feel like I want to be limited to any one thing. I never said, 'I am just a beauty queen or just an actress'. When that's done, I am always wondering now what's next can I do so, yeah, that keeps me going," Lara had said.

She most recently starred in the comedy-action web series "Hundred", which will be back with another season.

