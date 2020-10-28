Lara Dutta shares memories of winning Miss Universe 2000, remembers ‘grandest welcome’ from hometown Bengaluru

Lara Dutta took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about winning the prestigious Miss Universe title in 2000. She recalled how she got the ‘grandest welcome’ from the people of her hometown, Bengaluru.

Sharing a collage of pictures from the parade, Lara wrote on Instagram, “Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed!! They had never experienced such large numbers of people!!”

“I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too!! @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #ilovemyindia,” she added.

Earlier this year, in July, one of Lara’s fans shared a video from the pageant and lauded her for fielding the questions with elan. Replying to the tweet, she said, “For all that ‘calm’ I was a bundle of nerves!!! Every time I look at this, I keep thinking I must have tapped into some zen zone!! Grace from above.”

Recently, Lara finished shooting for Ranjit M Tewari’s espionage thriller Bellbottom, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The film, touted to be the first film to be shot entirely during the Covid-19 pandemic, was filmed in Scotland in August and September.

Talking about the experience of shooting during the pandemic, Lara said that she was a ‘little anxious’ initially but felt at ease once she saw the safety measures being taken by the makers. “Ours was the first film to be shot after the lockdown but despite the nervousness, we were all eager to get back to work. We were all taken in a chartered flight to Scotland to retain and contain the safety bubble. On landing, we were tested again and sent into a two-week quarantine,” she said.

“When the shooting finally began, I was the first actor on the sets. To be part of the first film to be shot after the lockdown felt hugely gratifying. I felt grateful to be on a set where every single precaution possible was being taken, sanitisation was meticulous and the cast and crew were checked every day. Everything was secure, right from the food delivery on sets to the drivers who took us to and fro. Yes, we had to remove our masks during scenes but because we felt safe in a strictly regulated environment, we just wanted to do our job to the best of our abilities,” she added.

Bellbottom is said to be inspired by true events. Akshay will be seen playing a RAW agent who rescues more than 200 hostages in a hijack situation. The film, set in the 1980s, is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

