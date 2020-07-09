Sections
Lara Dutta was a ‘bundle of nerves’ during this moment at Miss Universe, impressed host said she exuded calmness. Watch

Lara Dutta may have looked calm and composed during her Miss Universe rounds but she says she was a bundle of nerves.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 08:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000.

Actor and former beauty queen Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000 and even the host seemed impressed with her cool demeanour and lovely voice. However, Lara says she was a bundle of nerves at the time.

On Wednesday, one of Lara’s fans shared a video from the question and answer round of the competition and marvelled at how she fielded all the questions. “A few moments after this @LaraDutta was crowned Miss Universe 2000! She blew away the competition,” the fan wrote. Replying to the tweet, Lara said, “For all that ‘calm’ I was a bundle of nerves!!! Every time I look at this, I keep thinking I must have tapped into some zen zone!! Grace from above.”

 

The video showed Lara in a stunning red dress, answering questions about her family of pilots, the female leaders of India and even gave everyone a tiny introduction in Bharat Natyam. At the end, the host was impressed with how she ‘exuded calmness’ and joked that Lara would have her vote if she ever ‘ran for the office’.



Lara completes 20 years of her Miss Universe win this year. She recently talked about her experience and shared pictures from the pageant. “20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I’m eternally grateful for @feminamissindia missdivaorg timesofindia @missuniverse,” Lara captioned the snaps.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt's claim that she was launched by Bhatts: 'To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do

Lara had earlier said her hunger and curiosity about things have kept her going since the time she won the title of Miss Universe. “I think it’s just hunger and curiosity. I don’t feel like I want to be limited to any one thing. I never said, ‘I am just a beauty queen or just an actress’. When that’s done, I am always wondering now what’s next can I do so, yeah, that keeps me going,” Lara had said.

Lara entered Bollywood with the 2003 film Andaaz and was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar web series, Hundred. In addition to acting, she also mentors aspiring models for international beauty contests.

