Lara Dutta was once compared to Priyanka Chopra, asked if she regretted not taking up Hollywood offers: ‘You want us to be clones’

Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza have faced comparisons with each other all through their careers. They were all winners of the 2000 Miss India beauty pageant and ended up winning the Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific crowns respectively, as well.

After their big wins, all three of them ventured into the world of cinema as actors. Lara and Priyanka made their debuts opposite Akshay Kumar in 2003 movie Andaaz. Lara then went on to work in films such as Partner, Bhaagam Bhaag, Housefull and others. Meanwhile, Priyanka starred in movies such as Barfi, Mary Kom, Fashion and many others before venturing into Hollywood with her show Quantico and movies such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

At every step, Lara and Priyanka had to face critics who would compare their career trajectories. At one such instance, Lara was asked by a journalist at an event if she ‘regretted’ not taking up offers in Hollywood like Priyanka. Lara was not impressed with the question and gave a clear reply. “What do you want? You want two girls to be clones of each other? If one goes left, the other one should go left as well? If one goes right then I should too? Why are you proud of us as Indians? If you want both the girls should walk the same path then what is so special about us?,” she said.

Lara added that all three of them are in different phases of their lives and are happy. “Do we not look happy to you? Then why do you want all of us to be like each other?,” she had said.

Even Dia once discussed the different shapes their careers have taken. Dia had said that she was very proud of Priyanka who is doing very well as an actor, internationally. “I’m so proud of her. I think our journey is a great example to give because if you look at Lara, Priyanka and Me, I think we are individuals who have defined our own path,” she said, adding, “We have done exactly what our individuality has determined for us. Priyanka is doing well in acting ... Lara is enjoying motherhood and doing films... and we are not kind of envious about it.”

“If you listen to what Priyanka says, she would say the same thing, as would Lara. We are all an outcome of what we call, ‘what we have chosen for ourselves’. We are just as liberated as we can be by the ideas that we have of ourselves and as stunted as an idea of ourselves,” she had said.

Lara said in a recent interview that both Priyanka and Dia are still a part of her life. “Yes, I’m still very much in touch with both Priyanka and Dia and very constantly in touch. At least I know for sure that both of them are still a very integral part of my life. It’s very easy for us to pick up a phone or anything and just reach out to each other immediately,” she told DNA.

