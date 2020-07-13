Sections
Lata Mangeshkar prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. See her message

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has offered prayers for the speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan and members of his family, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan interact.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar has wished actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family a speedy recovery, after they announced their coronavirus diagnosis on Saturday. The singer wrote on Twitter that she is praying for them.

Replying to Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet announcing the diagnosis of his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya, the singer wrote, “Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun (Greetings, Abhishek. I pray for the swift recovery of your father, Aishwarya and Aaradhya).”

 

Abhishek in a tweet on Sunday had written, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”



His wife and daughter’s positive coronavirus results came in a day after he and his father, Amitabh, revealed that they had tested positive for the illness, which has affected more than eight lakh people in India. On Sunday, Amitabh provided an update from the isolation ward at that he has been admitted to. He wrote on his blog, “My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all ...”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with his routine in isolation ward during treatment for Covid-19

While Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted at the Nanavati Hospital for mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and are in quarantine at home. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

