Lata Mangeshkar says hard to believe Amitabh Bachchan, his family tested Covid-19 positive: ‘Like a slap in the face’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has expressed her shock learning that Amitabh Bachchan and his family - son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, have all tested positive for Covid-19. She also said it is “hard to believe that” the Bachchan family was infected.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Lata said, “It’s like a slap in the face. It is hard to believe that the virus has struck Bachchan Saab and his family. The virus spares no one. We need to understand that it is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere for some time now.”

She added that she is especially worried about Aaradhya. “Choti hai woh. Bachchi hai. Ussey aise kasht nahi honi chahiye. Main poore parivar ke liye duayen mangtee hoon aur khaas kar ke Aaradhya ke liye (She is a child, she shouldn’t suffer. I pray for the entire Bachchan family and specially for Aaradhya). I wish them a speedy recovery. I am sure all of them Amitabhji, Jayaji, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya will be fine in no time at all.”

Lata has been in self-quarantine since the lockdown and is safe and healthy, she confirmed to the entertainment portal.

Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Nanavati hospital last Saturday. Aishwarya and Aaradhya who were quarantined at home after testing positive were also admitted to the hospital after they developed symptoms. Jaya tested negative for the virus.

Amitabh has been sharing regular updates on his blog as well as Twitter page, and thanking fans for their love and support. Amitabh, and Abhishek have both urged everyone to stay safe.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza share petition against online harassment of women: ‘Enough is enough’

The hospital has said that the family is stable.

Follow @htshowbiz for more