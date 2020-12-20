Late Wajid Khan’s wife opens up about his last days, Raveena Tandon recreates Yashraj Mukhate’s rap song

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Diljit Dosanjh hits back after Kangana Ranaut’s video attacking him, writes ‘some people just want to watch the world burn’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a couple of indirect responses to actor Kangana Ranaut’s video on Saturday, in which she spoke about the ongoing farmers’ protests, and demanded to know why people like Diljit and Priyanka Chopra aren’t questioned about their stance on the matter. Kangana and Diljit have been involved in a Twitter feud over the protests.

Happy birthday Taimur Ali Khan: When Kareena Kapoor revealed how her son brought out ‘the best in me and also the worst’

On December 20, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan turns four. He is easily one of the most photographed boys in the country. From the day he was born, he has been the favourite of the paparazzi. His parents have shared pictures with him on social media.

Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha put their own spin on Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Saada Kutta Kutta’. Watch

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha have recreated Yashraj Mukhate’s viral song Saada Kutta Kutta, in a new video also featuring their pets. The rap is based on Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s lines, “Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta,” which she said during a candid conversation on the show.

Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh says he threatened to divorce her in 2014, was living separately: ‘Last few days of his life were very sad’

Late music director Wajid Khan’s wife, Kamalrukh, has said that he threatened to divorce her in 2014. She had previously accused his family of pressuring her to convert. In a new interview, she said that the divorce was never finalised, because Wajid was genuinely upset and remorseful over what had happened between them.

Kareena Kapoor on parents Randhir and Babita’s separation: ‘When they need to come together, they are always together’

Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor’s separation and what it was like to be raised by a single mother. She said that she and her sister Karisma Kapoor understood their parents’ relationship from an early age.

