Lawyer of actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape explains her apology to Richa Chadha: ‘Fight is against criminals, not against victims’

A female actor who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape recently tendered an apology to Richa Chadha after a defamation suit was slapped on her. Now, the actor’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, has issued a statement on the same.

“My client out of insult and humiliation to her womanhood suffered at the hands of the culprit in her outbursts revealed some names in her interview to the media as spoken by the culprit to her. Though her intention was to bring the culprit under the hook of law but unaware that our country’s criminal justice system protects the victims. My client’s fight is against the crime and criminals not against victims,” Satpute said.

The actor, while alleging that Anurag sexually assaulted her, claimed that he told her of other actors including Richa performing sexual favours for him. Richa objected to her name being unnecessarily dragged in the matter and filed a defamation case.

Satpute said that the actor ‘unintentionally and without any motive’ hurt Richa. “My Client has high respect for every woman, so to maintain the respect and dignity towards women she has decided to apologise. As my client unintentionally and without any motive has hurt the feelings of another woman. So there was no hesitation to tender an apology to that woman which was rendered through an amicable settlement with conditions as mentioned in para 3,” he said.

“My client believes in upholding the utmost interest of the criminal justice system of our country where in victims names are protected under the provision of law i.e. 228A of IPC. Our fight will continue against the culprit and we would seek forensic polygraph test to show women are more exploited in the country,” he added.

The actor accused Anurag of raping her in 2013, an allegation which he has denied. An FIR has been filed against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Anurag was called for questioning in the case earlier this month and denied the allegations levelled against him. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that he is ‘distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him’ and will take legal recourse.

Richa shared a copy of the Bombay High Court’s order on Instagram and said ‘this is what a win looks like’. She wrote, “Grateful to the Hon’ble Bombay High Court for justice.‘ And here are the consent terms ‘signed undertaking’ DECREED by the Hon’ble Court as per its order 14th Oct, 2020. Am extending the courtesy of blurring signatures. If you are an advisor to Defendant no. 1, scroll till the end to find an update. Many thanks to all of you as well. Yes, it inspires greater faith in the judicial process. And yes, this is what a win looks like.”

