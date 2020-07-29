Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father explains the delay in registering FIR, says ‘Mumbai Police wanted them to name big production houses’

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, has said the family wants the Patna Police to probe the case of the actor’s suicide, while adding that they have not demanded a CBI investigation yet.

While speaking to ANI, Singh, who is also the former additional solicitor general, said, “FIR has been registered now as the family was in shock and the Mumbai Police wasn’t registering an FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. It (the investigation) was heading in a different direction.”

He added, “Patna Police was a little hesitant to register an FIR but chief minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and an FIR was registered. We want that the matter should be investigated by the Patna Police. The family has not demanded a CBI investigation yet.”

ANI reported a team of Bihar Police arrived at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday.

Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Central) City SP said, ”FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun. It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in the FIR, have been booked.”

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General, central range had informed on Tuesday that KK Singh has lodged an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members including parents and brother under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta demands justice for late actor: ‘If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will’

Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. He was 34.

Follow @htshowbiz for more