Lawyer Vikas Singh says drugs angle against Rhea Chakraborty wasn’t strong: ‘Bigger case is if she was giving drugs to Sushant’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, has commented on Rhea Chakraborty getting bail after spending close to a month in jail. Vikas says the drugs case against her was never very strong and there was ‘minimal recovery of the drug’.

Rhea was let out of the Byculla jail in Mumbai on Wednesday evening after the Bombay High Court sanctioned her bail. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal noted that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 or any other offence involving commercial quantity.

Vikas Singh told ANi that a stronger case against Rhea would be whether was administering drugs to Sushant with or without his knowledge. “The bail given to Rhea is on the premise of a narcotics case against her, which is very weak according to me. The real question is whether or not she administered the drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. Did she tell doctors, to whom she took him for treatment, about his usage,” he said.

At Rhea’s bail hearing, the bench said, “There are no other criminal antecedents against her. She is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.”

“The learned Additional Solicitor General had argued that the celebrities and role models should be treated harshly so that it sets an example for the young generation and they do not get encouraged to commit such offences. I do not agree. Everybody is equal before law,” it said.

“No celebrity or role model enjoys any special privilege before the Court of law. Similarly, such person also does not incur any special liability when he faces law in the Courts. Each case will have to be decided on its own merits irrespective of the status of the accused,” it added.

