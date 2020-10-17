Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa teaser: Akshay Kumar is ready to go all out to woo Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar is all set to unveil the first song from his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. Titled Burj Khalifa, the party number will star Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani romancing in and around Dubai. The teaser of the song is already a hit among the audiences ahead of the song’s release on Sunday.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Akshay called it ‘the first and biggest party anthem of the year’ in the caption. The 16-second teaser shows Akshay arriving in style in distressed black denims paired with a pink blazer. A glamourous Kiara dances with him and is even seen performing a difficult dance step by balancing herself on Akshay’s arm without support. They go on to dance in various locations around Dubai, with several costume changes and background dancers.

Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy set to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. It will release in theatres in - Australia, New Zealand and UAE on the same day.

The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also features Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar. In contrast to 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay is seen playing the role of a possessed transgender woman and is seen sporting a saree for the first time on screen in the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana, also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Disney Plus Hotstar. Laxmmi Bomb, produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

While launching his first two looks by live interaction on Hotstar Disney Plus, Akshay had called the genre of the movie his “favourite” and a “passion project”.

