Laxmmi Bomb new posters: Akshay Kumar’s bright bindi and dramatic eyes are striking, film to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Akshay Kumar shared dramatic new posters of his film, Laxmmi Bomb, as it was announced that the film will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Official remake of south hit Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy that is being helmed by the director of the original, Raghava Lawrence, with Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

Talking about his character of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb during a virtual press conference to announce the direct-to-digital release, Akshay said during the interaction, “In my 30 years career, this is my most mentally tough role. Raghava introduced me to a version of me even I didn’t know existed. This character is unlike anything I have portrayed before and I had to be sure that I did this role without offending any community. Despite doing 150 films, I was so excited to be on the sets every day. I have never given as many retakes as I have given in this film. Laxmmi Bomb has made me more sensitive about gender equality.”

Talking about wearing a sari for the role, he added, “It is a lovely garment that fits all sizes and shapes. We see women in our daily lives who wear a sari and catch buses and trains, go about their daily routine without the pallu even budging an inch. I couldn’t even walk in a sari, it was quite an experience for me. Hats off to how women manage it. I would say if you want to appreciate a sari truly, you should try wearing one.”

In 2019, Akshay had shared the first look from the film. Standing next to a Durga idol with Mahishasura at her feet, Akshay looked intimidating, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.”