Liliput: Vertically challenged actors don’t have much scope, screen time given to us is less than any other supporting cast

While he has done a number of plays, TV shows and films, and has earned praises,Liliput’s latest performance as Dadda Tyagi in the latest season of the web series Mirzapur has surprised many. Content with the response, the actor shares that web has given a new lease of life to many like them.

“Filmmaking is a writer and director’s medium. If you don’t give them the scope and space to explore possibilities then the narrative and presentation doesn’t flourish. Much like actors, web is also giving directors and writers’ liberty to develop a story, experiment. If the writing isn’t good and direction isn’t up to the mark then just the actor’s performance can’t save the project. In films writers are the most neglected lot. Then comes the supporting cast. But on the web, everyone is getting equal importance,” he says.

Having done popular TV shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Woh and films such as Saagar (1985), Kaamyaab (2018), the actor rues that there is not much scope for vertically challenged actors.

“Agar height chhoti hai then they’ll mostly put you in the comedy space. And the screen time given to us is also less compared to any other supporting actors. There have been times when my scenes got chopped badly and I couldn’t say anything. It isn’t easy to survive in a city like Mumbai with family. My work in theatre and TV somehow got me going… If the industry becomes a little more sensitive and practical towards us then I feel we can influence the general perspective towards dwarfs,” he adds.

The actor is hopeful of more scope on the web. “There are bigger, better and equal opportunities for all. I won’t say that after Tyagi’s character I’m being flooded with offers but people now know that I definitely can do more and they can definitely offer me different parts. Otherwise very few could imagine me playing such a strong grey character,” he explains.

Liliput goes on to talk about Kamal Hassan portrayal of a vertically challenged character in Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989) and Shah Rukh Khan in Zero (2018). He reveals while shooting for Saagar, Hassan would talk to him a lot about his life.

“Our life isn’t that easy and I feel somewhere the industry has failed to understand that psyche. Jab se hosh sambhalte hai hum bahut mazak aur taano se guzarna padta hai, jabki dosh hamara hain hi nahi. Though we’re like anyone else,” he shares ,adding that he has written a story on their lives and plans to direct it.

While he is open to all mediums, Liliput is interested in exploring the web a little more. “I find the space new, challenging and liberating. It lets you experiment and allows you to push your envelop further,” he concludes.

