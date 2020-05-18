Lisa Haydon throws birthday party for son Zack, fulfils his dream to play with Spider-Man. See pics

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani celebrated their elder son Zack’s third birthday on Sunday and made sure they fulfilled his dream of meeting Spider-Man. The actor has shared several pictures from his birthday party at their residence in Hong Kong, which was the first party attended by their younger three-month-old son, Leo.

Lisa shared a few pictures of Zack playing with a man in the Spider-Man costume. “He wished for Spider-Man to come and play with him and a few friends. We had a small party keeping social distancing in mind,” she wrote.

Zack Lalvani plays with Spider-Man.

Zack with Spider-Man and Lisa Haydon with Leo at the party.

One of the birthday pics shows Lisa, in a white dress, playing around with baby boy Leo. She captioned the picture, “Wisey guysie loves his first party.”

She also shared glimpses of his home-made birthday cake in the shape of number 3 with several tiny toys placed on it. She even asked, “Anyone want a tutorial on how to make a number ‘3’ cake?” on her Instagram stories.

Zack’s home-made birthday cake.

Lisa had penned a note in March about brining up a newborn baby amid coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a video of her surfing in Hong Kong, she wrote, “Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven’t been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal.”

Talking about living in isolation, she said, “The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I’ve learned in these passed months is - it doesn’t take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We’ve had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It’s been a break from the craziness of life and it’s many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way.”

