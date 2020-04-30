Sections
Lisa Ray on meeting Irrfan on Kasoor sets: ‘He walked with dignified authority, though he was a struggling actor’

Irrfan Khan’s Kasoor co-star Lisa Ray has shared a memory from film’s shoot.

Apr 30, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lisa Ray and Irrfan in stills from Kasoor.

Actor-writer Lisa Ray had made her Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan in 2001 film Kasoor and is ‘devastated’ with his untimely death. The actor shared an anecdote from the making of Kasoor about how he walked with ‘dignified authority, though he was a struggling actor in those days.’

Sharing Irrfan’s still from the film Warrior, Lisa talked about his performance in the film and meeting him on the sets. Revealing the first impression that he left on her, she wrote, “His quiet, electrifying performance in @asifkapadia1 The Warrior rendered me speechless. There was no role he could not make his own. But a little known fact, is I met Irrfan on the set of my first Hindi film #Kasoor. He played the opposing lawyer in a courtroom scene, and even in this small role he was impossible to ignore. ‘Well done’ he told me afterwards. He had removed his lawyer’s robe and walked with an even more dignified authority, though he was a struggling actor in those days.”

 

Mourning his death, she further wrote, “He’s a once in a generation artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. I feel irredeemably grief stricken, but in the end we need to celebrate what he illuminated for us on screen through his humane performances. I read that when he embarked on treatment for cancer he asked life to embrace him with the fervour of the lyrics of one of his favourite songs: ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho’ #IrrfanKhan #devastated #legend.” Irrfan had played the role of public prosecuter Nitin Mehta while Lisa was the female protagonist Simran Bhargav.



Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and had been under medical attention for the same. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani hospital for colon infection but breathed his last on Wednesday at around 11 am. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

