Lockdown brings out the inner filmmaker in celebrities

Resisting the lockdown blues from getting on their nerves, many actors are letting their creative juices flow and trying their hands at filmmaking and story writing. Channelising their inner artists, some of these celebs have already directed short films, while others seem busy working on scripts and screenplays.

Tanuj Virwani of Inside Edge fame, has directed a short film titled, Urban Incarceration. He wanted to give out the message that “we are all in this together” and “no one is impenetrable”. “The message is simple. Don’t let your paranoia get the better of you,” Virwani was quoted as saying.

Kolkata-based actor Aaryann Bhowmik, who’s a part of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidaan, also received a positive response for his short feature, Lockdown, which like Virwani’s project, is also around the present crisis.

“I come back from South Africa on March 19 and was put into a room quarantine because I stay with my parents. That’s when I thought of making this film. It was shot on the last day of my isolation and I edited it as well. We all are bored and worried, but I decided to turn that to my favour,” adds Bhowmik, who has made another short film and has sent it to an ongoing lockdown film fest.

There’s also Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is set to make her directorial debut with a home-made micro-series called A Viral Wedding: Made In Lockdown. Actor Shashank Vyas, who has penned seven short stories already, plans to direct them soon. “Most of my films would need a few people, so I’m waiting for things to get back to normal,” he says.

Meanwhile, actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are also ready with their lockdown film titled Kahaa Toh Thaa. “This is a story about a couple and how this lockdown affects their life… A friend wrote the story and I loved the idea, and decided to direct it myself. We shot it at our home, and then mailed it to an editor and music director. This six and half minute-long film has been done professionally,” says Sheth, adding that they will next make a music video.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala is also writing a screenplay, as is actor Digangana Suryavanshi. Even Aparshakti Khurana recently released his audio film titled Hisaab Barabar online and, as per sources, he “plans to produce films in future” and be involved with the same “creatively”.

“I love writing and spending my free time right now writing a script, which I wish is made by a filmmaker. I’d be very happy to assist in the project,” Koirala adds.

Singer Mika Singh, who recently released his single, also shot its music video using his phone. “I’ve never done this before. We wanted to make this song, but given the current crisis it wasn’t possible to step out, therefore we did everything at home, from directing to recording the song,” says Mika.

Follow @htshowbiz for more