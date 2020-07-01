Sections
Home / Bollywood / Lockdown woes: Sanjay Gupta is all for a leaner team!

Lockdown woes: Sanjay Gupta is all for a leaner team!

As Sanjay Gupta readies to restart the shoot for Mumbai Saga, the filmmaker says he wouldn’t have any issues working with a smaller crew, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:38 IST

By Prashant Singh,

Sanjay Gupta is slated to start work on the third part of his Shootout franchise, once he is done with Mumbai Saga. (Hindustan Times)

Last month, a number of TV shows’ shoot restarted – after having been stalled since March-end. Now, Bollywood filmmakers are also gearing up to get back to work. And among them, Sanjay Gupta is likely to be the first one to hit the floors [at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad] to complete the work on his next, Mumbai Saga. Among all the other precautions and guidelines, filmmakers and their team are supposed to cut down on their crew size as well. 

But Gupta isn’t worried about it at all. “I am sure I wouldn’t have any issues. Over the last 8-10 years, we have seen the number of crew members – on the sets – going up considerably, and most of the times, we don’t even need so many people on the sets. Nowadays, when I walk into my set, the sheer size of crew amazes me. I have been making films for over 25 years now, but I still fail to understand the logic behind having so many people [on sets],” says the filmmaker, who started his directorial career with Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994).

In fact, Gupta recalls how things weren’t the same even till late 2000s. “I remember even when we made Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007), the crew size was about 50-60. These days, everyone – be it costume team, make-up artistes or even set designers – comes with a set of assistants. So, in essence, for the work that was earlier done by 60-70 people, we have close to 200 people now,” says the Kaabil director, adding that limiting the crew size will “only bring down the production costs.” 

“It would, of course, be sad that some people may not be required [for work] in given circumstances. But at this point, I don’t think we have any other choice but to go back to our old days and style of working with maximum of 40-50,” says Gupta, whose next features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The double-speak of parties on foreign funding
Jul 01, 2020 19:54 IST
2013 FA Cup winners Wigan enter bankruptcy protection
Jul 01, 2020 19:53 IST
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up
Jul 01, 2020 19:49 IST
WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers, QR code support, ‘Status’ feature on KaiOS and more
Jul 01, 2020 19:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.