Lootcase song Laal Rang Ki Peti: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal fulfil all their dreams with a bag full of money, watch

The first song from Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal’s Lootcase is out and it features a middle class family fulfilling their dreams after finding a bag full of money. Titled Laal Rang Ki Peti, the song shows Kunal taking his wife (Rasika) and son to movie and dinner outings. He showers his son with gifts and splurges on other little pleasures of life.

There are also a few peculiar moments in the song as Kunal, who has found a bag full of 2000 rupee currency notes, asks for change whenever he is to pay for a small purchase. He is also seen enjoying his moment with the bag in a closed room as he hugs the suitcase, drinks in its company and sheds a tear of happiness over a heap of currency bundles.

Watch Lootcase song Laal Rang Ki Peti here

The song has been penned by Kapil Sawant and sung by Vivek Hariharan with music by Amar Mangrulkar.

The Lootcase trailer shows Kunal coming across an unclaimed suitcase, who then decides to take it home but refrains from telling his wife about it. Gajraj Rao is an MLA who appoints a cop, played by Ranvir Shorey, to find the bag. On the other hand, a don (Vijay Raaz) asks her men to find the suitcase at any cost.

The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31. The Fox Star production, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in April, chose a digital route in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has forced theatres to remain shut since March.

Kunal said he was happy that the audience can watch the film at their homes, safely. “I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home. So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “Pop some corn, lie back and treat yourself to a hearty laugh on July 31,” Rasika tweeted. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

