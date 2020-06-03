‘Lot will be revealed,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya as actor’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece claimed that she was sexually harassed by his brother when she was a child, the actor’s estranged wife Aaliya has said a lot of ‘shocking’ facts will be revealed soon. She also claimed that he has been trying to suppress the ‘truth’ with money. The actor or his family have not responded yet.

“This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE,” she wrote.

Nawazuddin’s niece has reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint at Jamia police station in Delhi, as per reports. She said in an interview that she was inappropriately touched and subjected to ‘violence’ by the actor’s brother when she was a child.

The victim also claimed that when she told Nawazuddin about the abuse, he did not believe her and said, “Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte (He is your uncle, he can’t do this).” She has also alleged that her father and the actor have ‘filed false cases’ to harass her in-laws.

Aaliya filed for divorce from Nawazuddin last month, after 11 years of marriage. She has sought sole custody of their two children - daughter Shora and son Yaani.

In an earlier interview, Aaliya said that Nawazuddin’s family mistreating its women is a ‘pattern’. She claimed that she was even subjected to domestic violence by his brother. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone,” she said.

