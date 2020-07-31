Love Aaj Kal turns 11: Deepika Padukone celebrates Imtiaz Ali’s film

As her popular film Love Aaj Kal turns 11 on Friday, Deepika Padukone changed her name and display picture on Instagramto those from the movie that featured her alongside Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Deepika changed her name to Love Aaj Kal’s character name Meera and put a still from the film, also featuring Saif, as her display picture.

She also posted a picture from the time that they shot the film.

Right before the film’s release, Deepika had revealed that director Imtiaz Ali signed her for the film before her debut, Om Shanti Om, released. “The fact that Imtiaz is here to make good cinema and not be affected by the success or the failure of the film. What makes it even more special is the fact that Imtiaz had signed me for this film before Om Shanti Om had released. That brings in you a lot of confidence,” Deepika had said.

Some fans shared memes from the movie while others shared pictures of their favourite Love Aaj Kal moments. A retread of the film, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, released this year but failed to earn critical or box office acclaim.

Talking about the idea of recreating his own film, Imtiaz had told HT in an interview, “I think the freshness of the film comes from it’s concept. The screenplay of a love relationship changes with time, but the basic rules of desire remain the same. That it’s still fresh and people talk about it is a matter of great happiness for me. I remember having a great time shooting it. Many things happened for me for the first time in this film, and it makes me very happy.”

