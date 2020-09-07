‘Love angle’ cannot protect Rhea Chakraborty in court, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

Varun Singh, a representative of lawyer Vikas Singh, has responded to Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde’s recent comments that the fact she loved Sushant Singh Rajput is being seen as a crime. Vikas Singh is the lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh in his case against Rhea, who has been accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide, and misappropriating his funds.

Varun Singh told Republic, “If she may not be able to answer properly during the confrontation then she may be arrested soon. It’s a strange argument that how stating love can protect her from a court of law. I don’t understand how the love angle can help her. If she thinks so she should go to court and speak all this. Can’t say anything on the drugs angle until and unless it is proved in court, but yes if there is anything such then it’s going to help us.”

Rhea was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau about her involvement in the procurement of drugs for Sushanton Sunday. Rhea had previously said in an interview that Sushant used to smoke marijuana. The NCB has arrested several people involved in the case, including Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty.

Her lawyer had said that Rhea is prepared to be arrested. “She is ready for arrest as it’s witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB,” he said in a statement.

After questioning Rhea for six hours on Sunday, she was summoned by the NCB for further questioning on Monday. Separate investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are also being carried out.

Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police in its initial investigation concluded that he died by suicide, and was suffering from depression. Sushant’s family has so far hesitated to accept that the actor could have had a mental illness.

