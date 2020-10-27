‘Love it’: Hrithik Roshan comments on ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s birthday post, see their interaction here

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan turned a year older on Monday. On the occasion, she had posted a reflective piece on Instagram, talking of life and its inspirations as she shared a new photo. Now, the War star has reacted to the post and expressed his appreciation.

Sussanne had written: “Thank you dear Life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love. My sunshine ochre birthday dress is from our very own @thelabellife. This birthday I have the most grateful heart for all that the universe has blessed me with.”

“‘All that we are is a result of what we have thought’ -The Buddha. Work with your heart, to give back to the people around you, think with kindness and nothing will stop you from manifesting your path. #kindessisasuperpower #ilovemybirthday #happyheart.”

Reacting to it, Hrithik wrote in the comments section: “Love it” and gave it ‘100’ approval. He also wished her a ‘Happy Birthday’. A number of other Bollywood stars too reacted to the post; Tiger Shroff wrote: “Happy birthday have an amazing year ahead.” Bipasha Basu wrote: “Soooo pretty.” Preity Zinta wrote; “Happy Birthday my darling You are so precious to me. Love you to the moon and back. Always keep smiling and shining.”

Hrithik’s War co-star Vaani Kapoor said: “Happiest birthday.” TV actor Karan Singh Grover wrote: “Wish you a very very very happy birthday! Have an awesome one!”

Sussanne had moved in to live with Hrithik during the early days of coronavirus pandemic to look after their boys - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She stayed put there for many months but as per recent reports, she has since moved back to her Versova pad with her boys.

