‘Love you abba’: Sara Ali Khan showers love on Saif Ali Khan, calls him ‘personification of Mickey Mouse’

Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback picture with her father, Saif Ali Khan, and called him the ‘epitome of love’. See it here.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan with father Saif Ali Khan.

Actor Sara Ali Khan put up a sweet, love-filled Instagram post for her father, actor Saif Ali Khan. She shared a childhood photo, in which she was seen resting against him as he lay on the side propped up on one arm. She looked cute in two little braids, smiling for the camera.

“The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba,” she wrote in her caption, making a reference to the three logos on his T-shirt - peace, love and Mickey Mouse. “That’s so much of love,” one fan commented on the picture. “Very cute madam,” another wrote.

 

Recently, Sara had a coronavirus scare after her driver tested positive for Covid-19. He has been shifted to a quarantine centre until he gets better. She shared in an Instagram post that she, her family and other staff members have tested negative.



Also read: Amit Sadh says he was 'banned' by TV industry: 'They called each other and said isko kaam mat do'

“I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take necessary precautions,” Sara wrote. She lives with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, and younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film, which marked the debut of Aarushi Sharma in a leading role, was panned by critics and did not work at the box office as well.

Currently, Sara is waiting for theatres to open up, so that her next film, Coolie No 1, can release. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Shikha Talsania and Paresh Rawal. It was supposed to be out in May but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

