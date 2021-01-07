Sections
Ludo actor Pearle Maaney: Motherhood won't affect my career choices, hope directors work with me for my talent

As a performer, actor Pearle Maaney believes that she should be offered roles that would bring out the best in her and she hopes that directors would work with her for talent and not look at her as a married woman or a mother.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:21 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Pearle Maaney made her Bollywood debut with Ludo.

Motherhood makes you a better person feels Pearle Maaney. Due in March, she believes that bringing up a child would help her grow emotionally, keep her grounded and in turn, make her a better performer, too.

“With motherhood, nothing changes when it comes to work choices. As more responsibilities enter your life, you need to be able to juggle everything. That’s what a woman is all about and I’m preparing myself to do so,” states the Malayalam actor, who is a DJ, screenwriter and producer as well, adding that as an actor, she is “trying to choose parts that are challenging and this approach won’t change for anything.”

Maaney, 31, shares that while a female actor is often asked how birth of her child would change her career related choices, a “male actor isn’t usually answerable” and she feels it’s time this thought process should change.

 



“I hope directors would consider me an actor and not a married woman or a mother, and work with me for my talent. In Kerala, most of the top actress are married and have children. But that didn’t affect their performance or choices. As a performer, I should be offered roles that would bring out the best in me,” says Maaney.

Calling motherhood “the best feeling and education in the world”, the actor adds, “The baby would teach me a lot of things, help me see the world from a different perspective which is much more pure, real and innocent. It’ll remind me of who I am.”

Meanwhile, apart from her upcoming Tamil film, Maaney has been getting been getting many offers from Bollywood and web, too. “I can’t talk about them right now. But the good thing is when I informed them that I’m pregnant they said that they are ready to wait. I think once you work with dada (Anurag Basu, director Ludo) many more doors open for you,” she ends.

