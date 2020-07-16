Sections
Ludo first look: Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh walk in with a baby and swag to spare for Netflix release

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ludo first look: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao’s first look from the film.

Rajkummar Rao has shared the first look of his upcoming film Ludo which is lined up for release on Netflix. In the film still, the actor can be seen sporting a distinct hairstyle as he walks with co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, who’s holding a baby in her arms while she is all dressed up.

The still also shows the two of them being followed by three other men as they walk down a quiet street in the middle of the night. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @sanyamalhotra_ @pearlemaany @pankajtripathi @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @bhushankumar @tanibasu @tseries.official @anuragbasuproductions #Ludo Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

 

Ludo has been directed by Anurag Basu of Barfi and Jagga Jasoos fame. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Asha Negi. It is being touted as a an anthology comedy film.



Also read: Hrithik Roshan thanks Lata Mangeshkar for praising his work, says ‘you have increased my value’

Rajkummar also has Roohi Afzana, Chhalaang and The While Tiger in his kitty. Abhishek was recently seen in the web show Breathe Into The Shadows and is currently admitted at the Nanavati hospital where is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Abhishek had recently called Anurag a “wonderful, quirky mind” while talking about working with him on the film. He had told PTI in an interview, “He is a director I’ve had great admiration for. A latent desire that I’d get the opportunity to work with him and he’s lived up to it. He’s a mad genius. I loved working with him. I just love the way he looks at life and I think that reflects in his films. He has a very unique perspective on everyday things.”

