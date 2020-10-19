Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi’s Netflix thriller has entertainment written all over it

What happens when a butterfly flaps its wings? Pankaj Tripathi falls through ceilings, Abhishek Bachchan kidnaps for the first time and Rajkummar Rao tries to paraphrase a Dabbang dialogue with middling results. That, and more, is what Ludo trailer offers us in just a couple of minutes.

Ludo, which will come out on Netflix, has fun, chaos and fire written on every frame. The power-packed trailer shares a glimpse of several interesting characters, each one of them facing massive trouble in their lives, which all collide thanks to the butterfly effect.

In the 2 minutes 47 second trailer, Abhishek Bachchan plays a naive kidnapper who calls a man to ask for ransom in return of his kidnapped daughter. So feeble is his attempt that the child has to step in and guide him. Then there is an ‘aashiq’ Rajkummar Rao who is approached by his long lost love, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, to help in escaping her husband from the jail. In another end of the city is Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra who are in love but are not on the same page. Then there is also Pankaj Tripathi, probably an assassin who kills without compunction but ends up injuring his neck in the process.

Netflix’s summary for Ludo reads: “Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances.”

Talking about the concept of the film, Anurag Basu had told Filmfare in an interview, “Ludo has a very interesting concept and it came to my mind 3-4 years back. It’s a crazy fun ride. It’s a ride just like ludo. There are 4 stories. 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has a dark humour, romance and crime. All the tars have done a brilliant job, be it Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek or Aditya. Aditya Roy Kapoor is a big surprise; he surprised the whole unit actually. Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is set to release on Netflix on November 12.

