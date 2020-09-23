Madhoo on Kangana Ranaut calling Bollywood a ‘gutter’: Just because I haven’t faced anything bad, doesn’t mean what the other person is saying is absolutely rubbish

“Everyone has a perspective of their own and that comes from the experiences they’ve gone through,” says Madhoo, talking about Bollywood being under the scanner for talks around nepotism, favouritism and drug abuse.

Recently, actors Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan stated that majority of people in the industry are involved in drug business. Reacting to these statements, actor-turned-MP Jaya Bachchan, expressed discontent and said, “People who’ve made a name in this industry have called it a gutter”. Ranaut further hit back with a tweet and wrote, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day?..”

Ask Madhoo about Bachchan-Ranaut spat, and she opines, “It all depends on the colour of the glass you’re wearing. Kangana might have been through bad experiences but Jaya ji probably didn’t face such a thing. But because I haven’t been through anything bad, I can’t say what the other person is saying is absolutely rubbish.”

Stating that she “worships” this industry, and accepting “the good opportunities and the ones I missed” as destiny, Madoo asserts that she can’t take sides because everyone has their own journey.

“If Kangana has suffered badly in the hands of some people, she is coming from that experience,” says the actor, who is part of Thalaivi, starring Ranaut in the lead.

Asked about working with Ranaut, Madhoo adds, “I will definitely work with her. From my personal experience, she’s a wonderful actor and doesn’t throw her weight around on the set. I’m a professional and for me it’s a great role and I want to play it as an artiste.”

Madhoo further emphasises that the entire nepotism and insider vs outsider debate is being stretched too far. For the uninitiated, Madhoo’s father, P Raghunathan was a producer and she is the cousin of actor Hema Malini.

“Yes, being an insider I did have an easy access but whether that turned into film projects, I don’t think so. No one will work with you if your films don’t do business. That’s how it works. But, if somebody has been treated badly, humiliated and hurt physically or emotionally then it’s his/her prerogative to be defensive or offensive. However, with my experience I can’t say the whole industry is bad,” she shares.

A mother of two daughters — Ameyaa Shah (19) and Keia Shah (17) — Madhoo says that tomorrow if her children want to be actors, she’ll be there to guide them.

“Which parent doesn’t help their children? So, if the need be, I’ll make calls to people I know in the industry and request them to consider my daughters. But, ultimately you’ll have to be loved by the audience,” says Madhoo.

As talks veer towards the drug controversy, and actor points that from a professional perspective, successes and failures of an actor are out there in public eye to be talked and discussed.

“So mentally, everyone, even the most successful people, go through dark moments and somehow try to escape it. I didn’t come across the drug culture, but back in the day when I was working actively, the alcohol culture was prevalent. Probably now it might have become the drug culture for the same reason. But then this is everywhere — youngsters are especially prone to it. So, the clean drive shouldn’t just be about Bollywood but the entire society,” she concludes.

