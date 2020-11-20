Madhur Bhandarkar calls out Karan Johar over title of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: ‘It is morally and ethically wrong’

Sections
Madhur Bhandarkar has called out Karan Johar for allegedly tweaking the title of his next project and using it despite his refusal. He has asked Johar to change the title of the upcoming reality series featuring wives of Bollywood actors.

Nov 20, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor in a still from The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Madhur Bhandarkar has called out Karan Johar for naming his upcoming digital reality series as The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, calling it ‘morally and ethically wrong’. The Heroine director wants Johar to change the title so as not to dent his project.

Bhandarkar said that Johar and Aproova Mehta had asked him for the title Bollywood Wives which he had declined, after which they tweaked it to The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bhandarkar took to Twitter to express his disappointment and wrote, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.”

 

 



The show will premiere on Netflix on November 27. It will give a sneak peek into the lives of four wives of Bollywood actors and BFFs: Seema Khan (w/o Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (w/o Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Panday (w/o Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (w/o Samir Soni).

The trailer of the show arrived last Friday and even had Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Bhavana’s daughter Ananya Panday, Sanjay and Samir in guest roles. It showed them enjoying a high-class lavish lives while dealing with the ups and downs of parenthood, profession and friendship.

Madhur’s last directorial project was 2017 film Indu Sarkar. It starred Kirti Kulhari in lead role, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Manav Vij.

