Madhur Bhandarkar: I don’t have a single friend in Bollywood, you have to fight your own battles here

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is well aware of the ways of the film industry, and one of them is that the business remembers you till the time you’re proving to be a hit. He goes down memory lane to recall an incident which left him shocked.

“In 2001, I was nominated at an awards for Chandni Bar. I saw a veteran filmmaker made to sit almost 15 rows behind. I was shocked, and asked ‘Sir aap yahaan baithe ho?’. He said ‘Yahaan bithaya hai’. I was shocked to see that man was sitting there. If his son would have been an actor, he’d have been in the front row, and that pained me,” he confesses.

The 51-year-old, who has directed critical and commercial hits such as Corporate, Heroine and Fashion, adds, “I’m a person who felt this is my future, if it has happened to this veteran. I said ‘Sir, aap mere saath aao’, and there used to be these round tables at that time, and five-six nominated people used to sit, so he sat with me. I got a strong perspective, this is life, and it’s so sad. I meet veterans, they tell me ‘Humein koi phone nahi karta’, and are in tears. I’ve seen that very much, in close quarters.”

That it all depends on your commercial viability is something Bhandarkar got to learn quite early on in his career when his debut directorial, Trishakti flopped at the box office.

“I’m very practical, and learnt that ‘success has a lot of fathers, failure is an orphan’. That’s the reason I kept away from lobbies and camps, and made films on my own. I kept my sanity. It’s very important to have that intact in this industry. If you remain mesmerised with the glamour, and suddenly success isn’t there, you realise mere liye success hai nahi. There will be some superb films, and some not so well,” he tells us.

Bhandarkar also claims that he doesn’t have any friends in the industry, as he had no one come to his support when he needed them.

He shares, “I don’t have a single friend in the film industry, but I know some nice people, and they’re limited in number. What I went through during the time of Indu Sarkar’s release… I was the guy who stood up for films of other people, because I believe the freedom of expression should be maintained. But when my film got targeted, nobody wanted to come (forward). You’ve to fight your own battles here.”

