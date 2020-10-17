Madhuri Dixit celebrates anniversary with ‘man of my dreams’ Shriram Nene, he says ‘every day is amazing’ with her

Actor Madhuri Dixit wished her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, on their anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram. She said that they were very similar despite being ‘so different’ and that she was thankful to have him in her life.

Madhuri shared two pictures with Shriram, one is from a few years ago while the other is more recent. She wrote in her caption, “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram.”

Actor Tiger Shroff commented, “Happy anniversary mam,” along with a heart emoji. Fans also sent in their wishes. “Happy Anniversary to Magical Madhuri ji and Radiant Ram ji! Cheers to many years of blessed togetherness,” one fan wrote. “Congratulations Mam.. Many more yrs to come with love happiness success,” another commented.

Shriram also wished his ‘soulmate’ Madhuri a happy anniversary. Sharing a throwback picture of them, he wrote, “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!”

After marrying Shriram, Madhuri quit Bollywood and shifted base to the US for a few years. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that it was not planned. “Leaving Bollywood wasn’t planned. One thing I was clear about — the moment I met the right person in my life, I wouldn’t hesitate,” she said.

Madhuri said that since she never let her success go to her head, it was not difficult to leave films. “I had a simple life at home and was never part of the scene. So it wasn’t tough leaving my career behind, because everybody has dreams and a big part of mine was to have a family — a husband and children.”

After a five-year sabbatical, Madhuri began her second innings in Bollywood with Aaja Nachle in 2007. She was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

