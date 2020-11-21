Madhuri Dixit looks mesmerising as she gazes into the mirror, shares stunning picture from shoot

Madhuri Dixit treated her fans to an all new picture of herself on Saturday. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor looked beautiful as she checked out her reflection in the mirror.

Sharing the monochrome picture on Instagram, she wrote, “On the sets, like life, every little detail matters. Stay focused and bring your world together.” Her look is traditional with a huge mangtika adorning her forehead and her hair neatly tied in a bun with flowers around it. She seems to be in a saree or lehenga.

The post received more than 40000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Actor Mouni Roy dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Her fans instantly fell in love with her new look. Many of them showered the picture with heart and fire emojis.

Her look is however, similar to her look in her last film, Kalank. The 2019 film was a period drama set in 1945 pre-independence era and also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Kemmu. The film however turned out to be a disappointment for the critics as well as the audience.

Madhuri’s last commercial hit was multi-starrer comedy Total Dhamaal in the same year. It made over Rs 154 crore at the domestic box office. She shared the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and others in the film.

Madhuri and husband Dr Sriram Nene celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last month. The couple took to Instagram to post pictures with each other and expressed gratitude on having each other in their lives. “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams,” the actor wrote in the caption.

“We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram,” the caption further read.

Dr Nene also dedicated a special Instagram post to the Aaja Nachle actor and looked back on the 21-year-long journey of their marriage. “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary,” he wrote. The couple had tied the knot back in 1999 and later welcomed two sons together.

