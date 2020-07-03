Sections
Madhuri Dixit mourns Saroj Khan: ‘Devastated by the loss of my friend and guru’

Madhuri Dixit has shared her condolences at the death of Saroj Khan, with whom she worked in many films.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhuri Dixit was Saroj Khan’s favourite student.

Actor Madhuri Dixit has shared her condolences at the death of choreographer Saroj Khan. Madhuri, whose partnership with Saroj led to some of the most iconic Bollywood dance songs, said she was devastated by the news.

“I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji,” Madhuri wrote in a tweet. Saroj died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71.

Also read: Saroj Khan laid to rest at Malad cemetery, Amitabh Bachchan condoles death

 

Starting with Ek Do Teen in Tezaab, Saroj choreographed Madhuri in Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta and Dola Re Dola in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Her last project was Tabaah Hogaye with Madhuri for filmmaker Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.



Saroj has often said that Madhuri was among her favourite students. “Madhuri could pick up dance steps easily. She was a trained Kathak dancer and learnt for 12 years. But, the problem was she couldn’t shake her hip. In Kathak, you don’t shake your hip. The first film we did together was Subhas Ghai’s Uttar Dakshin. From there our journey started and I started teaching her. She was a little slow in the beginning but she got the heck of it. Madhuri used to copy me to the T. Ek Do Teen was the best performance of Madhuri and it established her as a dancer;” Saroj had said in an earlier interview.

“ We have many sweet memories. I can’t pinpoint any one of them. They will always remain fresh in my heart. Madhuri is a naughty girl. Sometimes, I used to stumble while speaking in English and she would come quietly and correct me in my ears. We both had this joke among us. Later, if she had any films, she would call me and give details about the producer making the film. She would ask me to do the songs for her. That time the fashion was one master in a picture. Now, it has changed,” she had added.

