Madhuri Dixit remembers her first death scene as Parinda turns 31: A look at some lesser-known facts

Check out some interesting and lesser known facts about Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda that turns 31 on Tuesday. It starred Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Parinda turns 31: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor on a poster of the film.

One of the most iconic films by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Parinda, turned 31 on Tuesday. Lead actor Madhuri Dixit has shared a poster of the film along with an interesting detail about the movie that featured Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher in important roles.

Madhuri tweeted, “#31YearsOfParinda Playing ‘Paro’ in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it “The Most Powerful Film Ever Made”. I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special.” Nana won the national film award for his performance in the movie.

 

She also shared the same post on Instagram. Within a few hours, it garnered more than 80 thousand ‘likes’ on Instagram and had hundreds of likes and responses on Twitter.



Here are a few fun facts about Parinda that you may not know:

1. The film is inspired by Hollywood movie On The Waterfront. Originally titled Kabutarkhana, Parinda was shot over a period of three years due to the unavailability of dates of the lead actors though the actual shooting only happened for 66 days.

2. According to an Amar Ujala report, Naseeruddin Shah had refused to take up the role of Anil Kapoor’s elder brother. Writer Imtiaz Hussain had said that he narrated the story to Naseeruddin who refused to take it up saying if the younger brother (Anil) is murdered, no one will stay in the theatres for the rest.

3. The same role, which was turned down by Naseeruddin, was also offered to Amitabh Bachchan who refused the part for unknown reasons.

4. Parinda was one of the few films of its time to have a separate audio cassette released for the dialogues alone. Earlier, a similar cassette was launched for Sholay.

5. Vidhu had once claimed that his mother feared he would not have enough money for a flight ticket from Kashmir to Mumbai. Ahead of his recent film, Shikara, the filmmaker had shared that he wanted his mom to attend the premiere of Parinda but she feared he may not have the money for her commuting. He also added that she could not return to Kashmir after the premiere as riots had begun by then.

6. In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, the filmmaker had revealed it was made on a budget of Rs 12 lakhs. “When I look back at my journey of 30 years with Parinda, strangely it feels like it was just yesterday. When I think back to that time though, the most striking aspect for me that I recall would be that we created the entire film in a budget of just 12 lakhs, which was too less for a movie of that scale. But what it did was that it lend an even greater authenticity to the film, because we couldn’t go beyond our budget but wouldn’t compromise the integrity of the story, so the locations, the crowds screaming – they were all real. It helped the film stay true to the city that we were portraying. So our weakness became our strength,” he told HT.

