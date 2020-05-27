Madhuri Dixit reveals her sons tell her if her work is cheesy: ‘Even I don’t think so much about the script as they do’

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has revealed that her kids do not usually watch her films but they pitch in with criticism and expert advice whenever needed, adding that they even had valuable suggestions for her first single, Candle. Madhuri sang Candle recently and the song talks about hope amid the gloomy times of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview Madhuri said, “Not that they have watched a lot of my films now, they haven’t, but if I do something, and if they have to criticise it, they do that. They comment on it, tell me if it is cheesy, if it is not right. Even with Candle, my son suggested a few changes, and they liked the emotion in the song.”

Madhuri, who has two teenaged sons Arin and Ryan, further said, “They really liked the song and they said it is looking good. They gave their expert advice. Nowadays the kids know so much, they are so well-read. They have so much information; they talk to me about scripts as well. Sometimes I tell them that even I don’t think so much about the script as much as they do. So, it is really nice.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor’s evolution as an actor from ‘Dwapar yug to 2020’, courtesy daughter Rhea

Talking about why she wants to keep her kids away from the media glare, Madhuri had told Hindustan Times last year, “We are like any other normal family and thus, have managed to keep a low profile with my kids in the media. Fans also understand that for me some things are private and they will always be that way and they respect that. I don’t have to put every waking day of my life on social media. But for me, it is keeping in touch with them, letting them know what’s happening. The kind of media we’ve today, being papped all the time while trying to keep one’s private life private has become very challenging. I don’t like to hog all the limelight, so I don’t make too many public appearances or get snapped.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more