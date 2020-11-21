Madhuri Dixit Nene: Roles written for women these days are dynamic; she isn’t just a wife, girlfriend or malicious woman

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene’s, who was last seen in the Bollywood film Kalank, is presently shooting for her Netflix series, which also marks her OTT debut.

With a career spanning nearly four decades in the Indian film industry, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene feels it’s a good time for “women to be in films” as interesting female-oriented narratives are being penned and there is a wide acceptance of such films too.

“Times are changing and women are getting good roles. And these films, be it Badhaai Ho (2018) or Shakuntala Devi, have also done well. It’s a great time for women to be in movies as there are so many films that are being made around their stories,” she says.

The actor goes on to add that there “is a new sensibility” and the roles written for women these days are dynamic. “She’s not just a housewife, girlfriend, malicious woman… the characters are grey like we really are, similar to those we see in life and society. I think that’s great,” says the actor, whose last Bollywood project was Kalank (2019).

As someone who has witnessed many changes in the industry in all these years, Dixit is happy with the focus now being on real life stories. However when asked about her journey amid all ups and downs, the actor says “it isn’t easy being in Bollywood”. “The highs here are very high and lows are very low, so it’s important to keep a balance. I would give my family the credit for making me strong, my mom and dad taught me to treat everyone as equal, respect people and always be humble in life. That’s exactly what I follow,” she adds.

Indeed, for the actor, what matters the most is her work, which she loves unequivocally.

“What mattered is being in front of the camera, being able to emote and play various characters. Everything else that comes with it is baggage. I mean the glitz and glamour part of it. These things never interested or bothered me. I was just someone in a profession which happens to be acting. My mom encouraged me and gave the right feedback and said when you’re in the limelight people will both praise and criticise you, so don’t let the praise go into your head and the criticism ever disappoint you. Just be true to yourself and your work. That has been the principle of my life,” adds the actor, who is presently shooting for her debut web series. While she shot from home during the lockdown, it was only earlier this month that she stepped out to shoot.

“It’s wonderful to get back to work, but of course the set is a different place now. These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented measures. We’re tested before we started shooting, the staff, directors, camera person… all wearing PPE outfits, masks and shields. We all are being very careful,” shares Dixit, who has also been doing her bit to help people in these trying times. Recently, her online dance academy Dance with Madhuri hosted a dance workshop for underprivileged children.

Talking of it, she says, “If we can extend support to others, then why not? These are the times when you realise that everybody needs to be responsible. Apart from wearing mask, following social distancing and proper santisation, we’ve to be there for each other in whatever way possible.”

