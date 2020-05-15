Madhuri Dixit’s birthday gift to fans is her first song song Candle. Watch the teaser here

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit who turns 53 on Friday, has the best return gift for her fans - she has shared a teaser of her first single and her voice is silk. Titled Candle, it is what the term suggests - a beacon of hope, something we need in this ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic that has killed thousands across the globe.

In the video, we see close-up shots of Madhuri’s eyes and lips as she sings a line from the upcoming number. The small teaser soon ends with the text ‘coming soon’. Sharing the teaser, Madhuri wrote on Instagram, “Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It’s called Candle and it’s about hope, something we need in large supply right now.”

Madhuri was recently seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank where she played a courtesan. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in important roles. Talking about working with Alia, Madhuri had said, “It was wonderful to work with Alia. She has amazing energy; she reminds me so much of myself. She’s so professional, always on time, doing her job well and just wants to finish and go home. Alia comes with absolutely no baggage and that’s a wonderful trait. What a brilliant actress she is! I don’t think we have seen someone as terrific as her in a long time. The choices she’s making are so powerful and meaningful. Alia has definitely changed the whole ball game.”

Madhuri has been working in films ever since she made her debut with Abodh in 1984. Madhuri has six Filmfare awards to her credit and has also been honoured with Padma Shri. Currently in lockdown with her family, Madhuri has been sharing pictures and videos of her dance practice sessions. Her son, Aarin, also appeared in a few of them.

