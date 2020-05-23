Madhuri Dixit’s first single Candle is all the hope and inspiration we need amid Covid-19 pandemic, watch

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has released her first music single and it is as hopeful and inspiring as it aims to be in this lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The song speaks of hope amid hopelessness and is the perfect dose of determination required in these times.

The video opens with close shot of Madhuri, who croons the number gracefully while being seated at her home. The frame keeps switching between Madhuri and snaps of deserted streets and markets across the world. Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote on Facebook, “Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here’s my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. #Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it! See Less.”

Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank, in which she played a courtesan. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in important roles.

“It was wonderful to work with Alia. She has amazing energy; she reminds me so much of myself. She’s so professional, always on time, doing her job well and just wants to finish and go home. Alia comes with absolutely no baggage and that’s a wonderful trait. What a brilliant actress she is! I don’t think we have seen someone as terrific as her in a long time. The choices she’s making are so powerful and meaningful. Alia has definitely changed the whole ball game,” Madhuri had said ahead of the film’s release. Kalank proved to a box office dud.

Currently in lockdown with her family, Madhuri has been sharing pictures and videos of her dance practice sessions. Her son, Aarin, also appeared in a few of them.

