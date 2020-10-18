Madhuri Dixit ‘savoured’ being a housewife in the US, used to cook at dawn for husband Dr Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak Dhak girl, did not come from a film family but went on to rule Bollywood in her noteworthy career. Despite achieving enormous success and fame, the actor dreamt of leading a normal married life. It came as a rude shock to her fans when she left everything to marry Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US to live with him.

The Devdas actor had once revealed how she loved everything about being a housewife for quite some time, and used to wake up early in the morning to cook for him. The actor had told Simi Garewal on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, “I used to make breakfast for my husband when he was in cardiovascular surgery. I used to wake up at 5:30, make breakfast for him, of course he used to leave for work and I used to go back to sleep for some time. I savoured every minute of it.”

Madhuri met Dr Nene in the US and went for a mountain bike ride during their first meeting. Dr Nene had neither seen much of her work nor did he recognise any Bollywood celebrities at their wedding, except Amitabh Bachchan. Even Madhuri’s mother-in-law tried to get him to watch some of her films, but that didn’t work out. “He was like ‘can’t we do something else, go out and do something else’,” explained Madhuri.

On being asked what made her fall in love with him, she had replied, “You always find some similarity when you meet a partner. What he found about me was that I would go out of my way to do something. The fact that I never did mountain biking but I was ready to do it and give it a chance.”

Madhuri and Dr Nene have two sons -- Arin and Ryan. She delivered two films last year: Karan Johar’s multi-starrer production, Kalank and multi-starrer comedy, Total Dhamaal.

