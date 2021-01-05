Madhuri Dixit says husband Dr Shriram Nene is a better cook than her: ‘He learnt from his French chef in the US’

Actor Madhuri Dixit, who posts cooking videos on social media as a hobby, has said that her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, is the better chef of the two. He earned his stripes in the US, where he would often learn recipes from the family’s personal chef, who was French.

Madhuri in an interview said that she missed the opportunity to learn cooking as a young woman, because she started working at such an early stage, but has picked up a lot of skills over the years.

“When I was growing up, I knew a little bit of cooking,” she told The Times of India, adding, “I could make an omelette or batatyachi bhaaji or poha... I never had the opportunity to cook because I started working very early in life and got busy. I learnt most of the cooking that I know today after I got married. Ram had a French cook there (in the US), and he assisted him as a sous chef. So, he has learnt a lot of recipes, which he can make from scratch - be it continental, French or Italian cuisine.”

She continued, “The Indian part of the cooking is what I picked up from my mom. All the dishes that I make are my mom’s recipes, so he learnt the Indian cooking from my mom and a little bit from me as well. Ram is definitely a better cook than I am, but I am not bad either.”

Madhuri often shares cooking videos with her over 20 million followers on Instagram, and her nearly half-million subscribers on YouTube. In addition to daily vlogs and music videos, she has also shared videos of her and Dr Nene in the kitchen, trying their hand at making dishes such as khichdi, modak and kanda poha.

