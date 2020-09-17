Madhuri Dixit sets up her kitchen garden with husband Shriram Nene, sons Arin and Ryan. Watch video

Madhuri Dixit shared a video of herself spending quality time with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Ryan. The four of them were seen planting saplings and setting up their kitchen garden.

“Together we plant, together we see it grow,” a line of text in the video read. The clip also shows the result of their efforts - little shoots growing after a few days. “Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting. #ExperiencesOverThings,” Madhuri captioned the video posted on her Instagram account.

Fans showered love. “U look amazing with your family God bless,” one wrote. “Best family ever. stay blessed ..u give so much of positivity on social media. thank u for that ma’am,” another commented. “It’s so amazing and innovative,” a third wrote.

Madhuri has been sharing glimpses of her everyday activities on social media, whether it is making modaks on Ganesh Chaturthi or playing with her pet dog. Her husband recently shared a picture of them in the kitchen and wrote, “All good when you are cooking together!”

In May this year, Madhuri and Arin performed at the virtual fundraiser concert, I For India. She surprised everyone by singing Ed Sheeran’s Perfect while her son took over the piano.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma backs Urmila Matondkar after ‘soft porn star’ jibe, says she has ‘more than proved her versatile talent’

Madhuri was last seen on the big screen in Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. She recently released her first single, titled Candle.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Madhuri opened up about keeping her family away from the media glare. “We are like any other normal family and thus, have managed to keep a low profile with my kids in the media. Fans also understand that for me some things are private and they will always be that way and they respect that. I don’t have to put every waking day of my life on social media. But for me, it is keeping in touch with them, letting them know what’s happening,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more