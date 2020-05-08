Sections
Madhuri Dixit shares major throwback, can you identity the actor? See pic

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a major throwback from her school days which showed her onstage with her sister. See picture here.

Updated: May 08, 2020 13:44 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture also featuring her sister.

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a major throwback on Friday from the time when she was but a young girl and not a movie star. The picture shows her dancing with another girl.

Sharing it, she wrote: “This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here’s sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?” In the picture, Madhuri and her sister (she has two elder sisters), doing, what appears to be a Kathak piece, onstage.

 

On the work front, actor will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of Dance Deewane. Keeping the quarantine period in mind, she has urged dance enthusiasts to pick any corner of their homes and record a video to showcase their dancing talent.



“I’m truly honoured that we have been able to bring back another season of Dance Deewane. It’s true that dance has always been my stressbuster. It helps elevate one’s mood and I’m sure it is also keeping millions across the country motivated during these tough times,” said Madhuri referring to the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on video showing her ‘buying alcohol’: ‘Wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol’

“But don’t let this lockdown deter you. Keep your spirits high and let dance be the form of expression. If you have the passion for dance and the determination to succeed, pick a corner of your house and send us a video of your dancing talent as I’m excited and eager to witness India’s ‘deewangi’ (craze) for dance, once again,” she added.

The auditions have begun virtually. Madhuri recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season’s first promo from home. The third season of the dance-based reality show will also have filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia as judges. Arjun Bijlani returns as the host for the new season.

(With IANS inputs)

