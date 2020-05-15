Madhuri Dixit turns 53: Lilly Singh performs medley of actor’s hits in fun video, Bollywood celebs wish the dancing diva

YouTube star Lilly Singh has shared a special tribute for actor Madhuri Dixit who celebrates her 53rd birthday on Friday. She not only thanked her for being a fashion inspiration but also performed to a medley of her hit songs.

Lily shared the tribute video on Twitter and wrote,“In honour of my first ever idol, happy birthday @MadhuriDixit. Thank you for helping me get ready for the past 30 years. You’re incredible. #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit (Mix by @djsuketuindia).” She can be seen grooving to various songs such as Tamma Tamma, Choli Ke Peeche, Que Sera Sera and Dola Re Dola and was in costumes for all the songs.

Anil Kapoor wished his Pukar co-star with a happy picture of them together. He wrote, “That smile could move mountains. It could also break hearts. – Kylie Scott. Happy Birthday to the one who continues to do both with her smile!”

Manisha Koirala also wished Madhuri with whom she worked in Lajja. Sharing a still from the film on Twitter, she wrote, “it as such an honour to work with you..you are a brilliant actress and gorgeous inside out..we love you..just the way you are!! @MadhuriDixit ji a very happy birthday.”

Priety Zinta wished Madhuri by sharing a picture with her and her husband. “Happy Birthday to my all time fav and my longest girl crush @MadhuriDixit Sorry for this photo but I couldn’t find a nice one of us together & this handsome man on my left is way too nice to be cut out. Love U loads. Take care n #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #ting,” she wrote.

Maniesh Paul wished Maduri with a few throwback pictures “Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit ji....loads of love to the woman with the most beautiful smile...par ab kab dekhoonga smile...aapne mask pehna hua toh?? love u mam...u r the most humble. ur pallu prem forever... #mp #wishes #palluprem.”

Renuka Shahane, who played her elder sister in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! wished her with an adorable throwback picture. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the epitome of gorgeousness @MadhuriDixit Keep shining always.”

Tamannaah Bhatia also wished the actor on her birthday. “Here’s to someone I’ve always admired - @MadhuriDixit Ma’am. Growing up, I use to watch Dil Toh Paagal Hai repeatedly just to watch your magic on screen. Ma’am, you have influenced an entire generation of heroins, and I’m blessed to have met and interacted with you. Happy birthday to the one and only @MadhuriDixit Your charm is truly unmatchable.”

Veteran actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha extended birthday wishes to the “attractive, charming and dignified actor.” He tweeted, “She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have.” The 74-year-old star also noted that Madhuri, who has given a number of memorable dancing numbers to cherish, is one of the most “expressive and graceful dancers”. “May you be blessed with joyous moments, love & a peaceful life ahead. Love & regards to your beautiful family. Happy birthday,” Sinha concluded.

Madhuri is married to cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene and has two sons - Arin and Raayan. The actor, post her marriage, stayed in the US until 2011 when she came back to resume her acting career. In her illustrious career, some of the hits the star gave to the Bollywood industry includes Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Saajan, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja, Dil To Pagal Hai and many more.

Madhuri was last seen in the period drama Kalank where she essayed the character of Bahaar Begum. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

